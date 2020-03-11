Arrest made in 2017 Iowa City robbery

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police have made an arrest in a three-year-old armed robbery.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, the robbery occurred on Jan. 14, 2017 at 801 Gilbert Court. Police said around 1:14 a.m. that day, 20-year-old Spencer L. Lyons, of Saint Paul, Minn., approached two people and pulled a black handgun on them. Police said Lyons demanded the victims’ belongings and then fled the scene on foot.

Officers found Lyons a short distance from where the robbery occurred and he ran from them, police said. During the chase, Lyons tossed a loaded 9 mm handgun and the stolen items. Although he evaded capture that night, police were able to identify Lyons as the robber through witness interviews.

Lyons was booked at the Johnson County Jail on Tuesday afternoon and he faces two counts of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

