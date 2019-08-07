CEDAR RAPIDS — The U.S. Attorney’s Office this week added a special assistant prosecutor to the office in a continuing effort to combat drug crimes in Linn County and Eastern Iowa.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Dillan Edwards was hired for the new position and will focus on all drug and drug-related crimes. Edwards graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2018 and then worked as a law clerk for a judge in the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Edwards’ salary will be paid by the county which comes from a federal grant for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan said Wednesday. There is no added expense to the county or county attorney’s office, he said.

The Linn County Board of Supervisors approved the resolution between the county, county attorney and U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

Edwards’ salary will be over $61,000 a year, according to the resolution. The grant program will reimburse the county for all expenses related to Edwards’ employment.

The drug enforcement program is run by the Office of National Drug Control Policy. The program provides assistance to federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies that operate in areas of the United States which are deemed as critical drug trafficking regions, according to the trafficking program.

As of 2018, there are 29 designated programs across all 50 states, the District Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Deegan said the program’s mission is to eliminate or reduce drug trafficking and its “harmful consequences in critical regions of the United States.”

“We appreciate the close working relationship we have with the Linn County Attorney’s office through this program as we continue in our efforts to combat drug trafficking and the opioid epidemic,” Deegan added.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said it’s fortunate for Linn to be one of only eight counties in the state to have this trafficking program. The others counties are Black Hawk, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Pottawattamie, Scott and Woodbury.

“Through their efforts, we have been able to identify and prosecute large scale drug dealers who might otherwise go undetected,” Vander Sanden said. The HIDTA program also has been instrumental in reducing the number of victims who fall prey to the opioid epidemic.”

Most of the serious drug and drug-related crimes, which include firearms, are referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office because they have more resources and stiffer penalties.

Deegan told The Gazette last year that under the sentencing guidelines, methamphetamine cases result in harsher penalties than other types of drug crimes such as, marijuana. And most of the federal drug cases in this district and Iowa often involve meth, he said.

Another factor that contributes to the length of a sentence is the defendant’s criminal history, Deegan said, which has a larger impact in federal than state court.

Many of the drug crimes involve firearms, which are also referred to federal prosecutors because the federal laws are more stringent.

Deegan made gun prosecutions a top priority and last year added two attorneys to focus on violent crimes.

• Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com