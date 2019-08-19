Social media posts lead to weapons charges for Iowa City man

IOWA CITY — Social media posts led to an Iowa City man’s arrest on weapons charges.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, 35-year-old Darnell McConnell of Iowa City was the subject of a drug investigation. Police said during that investigation, they learned McConnell — who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to past crimes — was in possession of several guns, including pistols and rifles. Witnesses told police they had seen McConnell with the weapons both in person and in social media posts.

Police said McConnell posted pictures of himself with multiple guns online as well as videos of him firing the weapons. The pictures and videos had been posted in the last several weeks, police said.

Police said they learned McConnell was storing the guns at his girlfriend’s home at 1917 Taylor Drive in Iowa City. Officers executed a search warrant at the residence on Aug. 16 and found four guns, include one he was holding in a social media post. Police said McConnell admitted his DNA and fingerprints could be found on the gun and he regularly handled them around the neighborhood or at the gun range.

A search warrant was also executed at McConnell’s home at 2162 Davis St. where police found live ammunition and gun accessories. Police said “numerous different illegal substances,” including an estimated 50-100 ecstasy pills were found at McConnell’s residence.

McConnell was arrested and faces charges of controlled substance violation, a Class C felony; Iowa drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony; and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; a Class D felony. He remains in custody on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com