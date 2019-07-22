Social media page leads to drug arrest for North Liberty man

NORTH LIBERTY — There are a lot of things you can sell on social media, but drugs aren’t one of them.

However, North Liberty police said that’s what one man tried to do.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, in May 2019, detectives learned about a social media page that was advertising marijuana sales. The page was believed to be affiliated with 18-year-old Pacific Achiza, of North Liberty.

On July 16, police contacted a co-defendant in the case via social media and made arrangements to buy three concentrated THC vape cartridges for $100. THC is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. Police said Achiza and the co-defendant were observed getting into a vehicle together and driving to where the purchase was to occur.

Police made contact with Achiza and the co-defendant and seized five THC cartridges from Achiza. A container of suspected THC concentrate was also seized, police said.

Achiza faces charges of controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance — second offense, a serious misdemeanor.

Achiza also faces charges for an assault that occurred outside the North Liberty Community Center two days later on July 18. Police said Achiza and 18-year-old Resean Yates assaulted a man, causing him to suffer serious facial injuries and other head trauma. Both men face charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

