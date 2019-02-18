After higher than expected snowfall in the Corridor, more snow coming Tuesday

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City saw around six to eight inches of snowfall over the weekend. On Tuesday night more snow will fall in the Corridor.

According to the National Weather Service, the day leading up to yet another snowstorm might even give Eastern Iowans a glimpse of the sun, yet the temperature will remain below freezing.

During the day Tuesday, the weather will be partly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees and calm wind coming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

The snow will not begin until late Tuesday night and new snow accumulation is expected to be around 3 inches.