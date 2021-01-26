Snowfall totals: See how much snow fell in Eastern Iowa

How much snow you’re shoveling after Monday night’s storm depends greatly on where you live.

Snow was still falling in many places Tuesday morning, so totals could grow a little before this storm system moves on from the area.

“A powerful storm system will continue to slowly wind down across the area today,” the National Weather Service said in a forecast Tuesday. “Light snow is expected to come to an end early this afternoon from west to east with additional accumulations less than one inch.”

Snowfall from this system was sporadic — worsened by drifting that made some neighborhoods worse than others.

Here are some 24-hour snowfall totals reported to the weather service:

• Hiawatha: 3 inches.

• Marion: 4.8 inches.

• Northeast Cedar Rapids: 3.5 inches but “difficult to measure with lots of drifting.”

• North Liberty: 6.5 inches

• Near downtown Cedar Rapids: 4.6 inches.

• Southwest Cedar Rapids: 2.8 inches.

• Eastern Iowa City: 4.5 inches.

• Downtown Iowa City: 3.5 inches.

• Solon: 5 inches.

• Parnell: 11.5 inches.

Snowfall was worse in Central and Western Iowa, including:

• West Des Moines: 13.5 inches.

• Des Moines International Airport: 12.6 inches.

• Ames: 10.5 inches.

• Red Oak: 12.6 inches.

• Clarinda: 14 inches.

• Glenwood: 13.2 inches.

The weather service said travel will remain difficult Tuesday with the temperature remaining below freezing and with blustery wind gusts.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service warned. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”

Local authorities said traffic crashes and other incidents may have been minimized because the brunt of the storm here happened overnight.

Cedar Rapids police reported 11 crashes between 3 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that in the same time period, it took calls of nine vehicles in ditches; four vehicles stuck in a roadway; two stalled vehicles and two crashes with property damage.

As of Tuesday morning, the Iowa Department of Transportation considered all major roads in Eastern Iowa — including interstates 380 and 80 — to be completely covered, but not considered impassible.

Kat Russell of The Gazette contributed.