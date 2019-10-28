Snow expected to hit Eastern Iowa Monday night

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter in Iowa with the first snow of the season expected to hit much of Eastern Iowa including Linn and Johnson counties Monday night.

According to a hazardous weather warning from the National Weather Service, “a fast moving storm system is forecast to bring accumulating snow to the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.”

Monday night’s weather forecast calls for a low of 26 degrees and a 90 percent chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m. and snow between 1 and 4 a.m.

One to two inches of wet snow is possible, and roads are expected to become “slushy” overnight, the weather service cautioned.

The rest of the week will bring an “unsettled weather pattern,” NWS said, including “several periods of rain and snow from late Tuesday night through Halloween.”

Tuesday calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees. The temperature is expected to drop to about 27 degrees Tuesday night with a 20 percent chance of snow before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday both bring chances of more snow and highs in the mid-30s.

And the cold and stormy weather is forecast to carry into Halloween night, with a 40 percent chance of snow and a low around 21 degrees.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The weekend should bring some nicer weather with highs in the mid-30s to low-40s and mostly sunny skies.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com