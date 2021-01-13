Sheriff's office identifies man fatally run over by skid loader

Authorities have identified the man who was killed Tuesday afternoon near Marion in an accident involving a skid loader as 74-year-old Richard Shanahan, of Springville.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Shanahan was assisting 60-year-old Robert Carson, of Marion, who was using a Bobcat skid loader to clean up downed trees at 1774 Cottage Grove Parkway.

Authorities said Carson “backed partially over” Shanahan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident, deputies said, is still under investigation.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com