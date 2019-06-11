Public Safety

Police investigating after five shots fired overnight at Cedar Rapids apartment building

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment building overnight in the Moundview neighborhood in northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to Central Park Apartments at 1718 C Avenue NE after five shots were fired at the back of the complex from the alleyway in between C and D avenues NE.

Police said no one was injured, but property was damaged. A minivan that was parked at the back of the building on the alley way had a back window that had been visibly shot out.

At least six officers responded to the scene and spent more than an hour combing the apartment complex property, the alleyway and adjacent backyards for evidence.

Five shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said, but no arrests have been made.

Police said investigators believe the incident was not random, meaning that the shooting was “targeted.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Alabama governor signs 'chemical castration' bill for some sex offenders

As she quits, UI police officer slams administration for making an 'artform of labor violations'

Woman accused of trying to steal more than $1,000 in jewelry, beauty supplies from J.C. Penney in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids man convicted of firearms after assaulting woman and threatening her

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New Raytheon Technologies sees 'no significant' job cuts after merger

Scholten: Trump celebrates empty E15 Rule

Age matters more than sexual orientation to U.S. presidential voters: poll

Trump coming to Iowa to tout ethanol expansion

Gala leaves Iowa Democrats enthused but undecided

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.