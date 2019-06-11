Police investigating after five shots fired overnight at Cedar Rapids apartment building

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment building overnight in the Moundview neighborhood in northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to Central Park Apartments at 1718 C Avenue NE after five shots were fired at the back of the complex from the alleyway in between C and D avenues NE.

Police said no one was injured, but property was damaged. A minivan that was parked at the back of the building on the alley way had a back window that had been visibly shot out.

At least six officers responded to the scene and spent more than an hour combing the apartment complex property, the alleyway and adjacent backyards for evidence.

Five shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said, but no arrests have been made.

Police said investigators believe the incident was not random, meaning that the shooting was “targeted.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com