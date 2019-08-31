Shots fired in southeast Iowa City before sunrise Saturday

IOWA CITY — Police are seeking more information after gunshots were fired before sunrise Saturday in southeast Iowa City.

At 4:47 a.m., police responded to two calls about of nearby residents hearing five shots near the 1200 block of Arthur Street, according to a news release from the Iowa City Police Department. Officers found shell casings in the 2700 block of Wayne Avenue, which intersects Arthur Street and is about a block north of the Mercer Park.

Police are asking nearby residents with security cameras to review their recordings and contact the Iowa City Police Department with any footage or information.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 358-TIPS (8477).