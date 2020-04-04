Shots fired in Iowa City; apartment damaged, no injuries

No one was injured after a shots were fired at an Iowa City apartment complex Friday night.

According to media release from the Iowa City Police Department, at approximately 9 p.m. Friday officers responded to the area of Miama Drive and Arizona Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots heard nearby.

Officers investigating on scene found potential evidence of the shooting at The Quarters apartment complex, 2401 Hwy 6 East, including bullets inside an apartment and shell casings outside the building.

Although the apartment was occupied at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported.

Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help to identify anyone involved with this incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276 or jerry-blomgren@iowa-city.org.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed, with individuals not needing to reveal their identities to collect a reward.