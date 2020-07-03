Public Safety

Shots fired, hit two cars late Thursday in northeast Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two vehicles were shot on Thursday night at an apartment complex in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police responded to a call about a disturbance where a vehicle was shot just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block North Towne Court NE, according to a news release from the department.

While two cars were shot, officers did not locate any people who were injured from the shooting, the release said.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call Linn County Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text to CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. All calls are anonymous.

