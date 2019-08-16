Public Safety

Teen arrested after shots fired into minivan in Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after firing a gun at a minivan.

According to Cedar Rapids police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of C Street SW around 3:04 p.m. Thursday. There, officers found a minivan damaged by gunfire.

Through their investigation, police identified a 16-year-old boy as the person who shot the van. A search warrant was executed at the teen’s home and officers found a handgun.

The teen — who is not being identified due to state confidentiality laws — was arrested and faces charges of reckless use of a firearm, carrying firearms and possession of marijuana. Police said additional charges and arrests are possible in the ongoing investigation.

