Shots fired cause damage in SW Cedar Rapids on Thanksgiving

Police say passenger in car was firing at people in a van

Cedar Rapids squad cars. (file photo)
Cedar Rapids squad cars. (file photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Shots were fired from one vehicle at people in another vehicle Thursday morning in southwest Cedar Rapids, police said.

At 10 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Miller Avenue SW, near J Street SW, for a report of shots fired. According to a preliminary report, a passenger in a silver car shot at a blue van.

In the process, a home in the 5400 block of J Street SW was struck, and home and truck in the 100 block of Miller Avenue SW were damaged by gunfire, police said.

No injuries were reported. Officers recovered several shell casings, according to a news release.

