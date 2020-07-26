Public Safety

Shots fired at Lumberyard strip club in Cedar Rapids Sunday morning

The Gazette

Police investigated an early morning shots-fired incident Sunday at a strip club in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of shots fired at The Lumberyard, located at 5910 Fourth Street SW. Police located shell casings and damage to the building.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

 

