Shots fired at 2 Iowa City locations

IOWA CITY — Police are looking for the people involved in two shots fired incidents.

According to an Iowa City police news release,

Officers were called to the 700 block of Westwinds Drive in southwest Iowa City around 9:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired.

Police did not find evidence of a shooting, but a witness told officers a gunshot was fired by someone in a silver sedan driving in the area.

The second incident was reported at 12:37 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Wade Street, south of Muscatine Avenue, resulting in multiple 911 calls. One person told police their vehicle had been shot at while they were driving in the area.

Police found evidence to support that report. No one was injured.

Police said they don’t know yet if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information — including security camera footage — is asked to call police at (319) 356-5275 or contact Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

