Shot fired during residential robbery in Iowa City

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating after three masked men robbed an Iowa City apartment Thursday around noon.

According to an Iowa City Police, police responded at 12:23 p.m. to a report of three men running out of an apartment at the 400 block of South Governor Street. The men were described as wearing face masks and at least one of them was described as carrying a gun.

As officers arrived, they determined, upon further investigation, that a robbery had just occurred inside the residence involving at least one firearm that was discharged during the incident. The adult male resident of the apartment was not injured during the robbery.

After the robbery, the three men fled the scene in a white four-door car, according to police.

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify anyone involved with this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5275.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1000 cash reward for information about this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).