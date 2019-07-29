Shooting victim arrives at hospital hours after gunshots heard in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A person with a gunshot wound to the neck arrived at a Cedar Rapids hospital hours after gun shots were reported following a disturbance at a home in southeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched just before 11 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Bever Avenue SE after multiple callers reported people fighting on a front porch and possible gunfire.

When they arrived, officers found three people had injuries related to fighting, according to a news release, but no one was struck by gunfire.

At the scene, officers spoke to witnesses and collected evidence, police said. The news release does not indicate whether officers were able to confirm shots were fired.

Nearly five hours later, someone was dropped off at St. Luke’s hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. The wound did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

A separate news release said officers took photos, collected evidence and spoke to the person shot and the person who brought them to the hospital, and neither “were able to provide the location of the incident.” Police did not identify the person who was shot.

Police have not specified whether the reported shooting at Bever Avenue SE is connected to the gunshot victim at St. Luke’s.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

