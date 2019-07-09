IOWA CITY

Sheriff's Office: Illinois man had beer and shots before drunken crash

David Axnix
David Axnix
IOWA CITY - An Illinois man was arrested for drunken driving after crashing his truck and allegedly emerging from the ditch with a beer in his hand.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 31-year-old David A. Axnix, of Rock Island, Ill., was called in as a reckless driver on southbound Highway 218 near Iowa City. Witnesses told authorities Axnix was passing cars at 100 mph or more and running cars off the road.

Deputies said Axnix sideswiped a semi and crashed into the west ditch. Witnesses told authorities they saw Axnix climb out of the ditch with a beer in his hand and was “dangerously close” to traffic, according to the criminal complaint.

Axnix denied driving the crashed truck, but told deputies he had a beer and shots with his lunch, authorities said. A preliminary breath test showed his blood alcohol content to be .133 percent. Subsequent testing showed his blood alcohol content to be .116 percent.

Axnix was arrested and faces one count of drunken driving, a serious misdemeanor.

