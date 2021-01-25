Public Safety

Woman dead from alleged fall in Geneva Tower apartment, police say

Geneva Tower Apartments, 310 Fifth Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids. (Google Street View image)
CEDAR RAPIDS — A 52-year-old woman who reportedly fell Thursday at Geneva Tower in downtown Cedar Rapids has died, police said.

Emergency responders were called just before 10 a.m. to an apartment at 310 Fifth Ave. SE. They found Shelley Lange unconscious with serious traumatic injuries, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Lange was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where she died Saturday.

Police said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The police department said the investigation into “the circumstances of the alleged fall — including how the victim sustained injuries,” is ongoing.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

