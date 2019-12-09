Public Safety

Shellsburg woman accused of stealing car, giving cops false information

A 40-year-old Shellsburg woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police learned she was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers observed a vehicle at about 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Edgewood Road NE with licenses plates that did not belong to it and initiated a traffic stop.

Police said when they ran the plate number, it came back to a Ford motor home but the vehicle sporting the plates was a small silver vehicle.

During the stop, officers learned the vehicle — a 2014 Nissan Versa — was reported stolen to the Marion Police Department.

Police said the driver — who was later identified as Dawn J. Tucker, 40 — gave officers a false name and the social security number belonging to her dead mother.

Tucker faces charges of second-degree theft, providing false identification information, fraudulent use of registration, and several traffic violations. Additionally, police said Tucker had two active warrants for forgery and fourth-degree theft.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Man accused of attacking woman, stabbing man in southwest Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapidians are in for a cold week and slight chances of snow

Cedar Rapids police looking for man who allegedly robbed convenience store at knifepoint

Iowa City man accused of sexual abuse

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

18 months after crash, Congolese patient still stuck at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

Slain Cedar Rapids man, 20, remembered as a loving brother and devoted father

Senior independent living project planned in SW Cedar Rapids

Rustic remodeled home in Cedar Rapids filled with holiday cheer

Iowa public university students face economic and racial oppression

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.