Shellsburg woman accused of stealing car, giving cops false information

A 40-year-old Shellsburg woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police learned she was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers observed a vehicle at about 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Edgewood Road NE with licenses plates that did not belong to it and initiated a traffic stop.

Police said when they ran the plate number, it came back to a Ford motor home but the vehicle sporting the plates was a small silver vehicle.

During the stop, officers learned the vehicle — a 2014 Nissan Versa — was reported stolen to the Marion Police Department.

Police said the driver — who was later identified as Dawn J. Tucker, 40 — gave officers a false name and the social security number belonging to her dead mother.

Tucker faces charges of second-degree theft, providing false identification information, fraudulent use of registration, and several traffic violations. Additionally, police said Tucker had two active warrants for forgery and fourth-degree theft.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com