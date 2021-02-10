Police recover loaded gun, drugs after Iowa City chase

IOWA CITY — A Cedar Rapids man allegedly seeking retribution for a home invasion faces numerous charges after police recovered a firearm and drugs.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to the 900 block of South Van Buren Street around 10:29 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man with a gun who had threatened a homeowner. The man was described as wearing a mask with colors on it and driving a car with a pizza topper on it.

Officers located the vehicle and driver — later identified as 31-year-old Shannon C. Williams — a block away from the scene. Police said Williams was still wearing the mask described by witnesses.

Williams attempted to evade capture, crashed his vehicle and fled on foot before being caught, police said. During the pursuit, Williams allegedly tossed out a fanny pack containing marijuana and MDMA, which was recovered by police. Williams later told officers he had used both substances prior to driving.

A search of Williams’ vehicle also uncovered a loaded Ruger P94 handgun. Williams told police he had come to Iowa City seeking “justice” for a prior home invasion and anticipated a confrontation, reports state. However, police said Williams also brought the fanny pack of drugs as a “peace offering” to the person he intended to confront. Police said Williams does not have a permit to carry a gun.

Police said Williams was accompanied by Devon J. Hanson, 22, of Cedar Rapids; who waited in the vehicle during Williams’ confrontation and also fled from police.

Williams was arrested and faces numerous felonies and misdemeanors, including two counts of controlled substance violation, Iowa drug tax stamp violation, going armed with intent, interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence, eluding, carrying a weapon while under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Hanson faces charges of going armed with intent and interference with official acts.

