Independence man guilty of setting fire in effort to kill wife, her uncle

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A man has been found guilty of setting a fire that injured two people at his eastern Iowa home.

A jury convicted Shane Heins, 45, on Wednesday of arson and two counts of attempted murder. Before the trial, he pleaded plea to misdemeanor domestic assault for shoving his stepdaughter at the home.

The online court records don’t list a sentencing date.

Investigators said Heins set the fire March 2 last year in Independence in an effort to kill his wife, Christina Heins, and her uncle, Nick Necker. Both were taken for treatment to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A witness reported seeing Shane Heins throwing items and furniture around the home and pouring gasoline around the wooden steps between the house and garage.