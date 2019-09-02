Cedar Rapids man stole more than $10,000 from Frontier Garden Center

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man allegedly stole more than $10,000 from Frontier Garden Center in Cedar Rapids.

Seth Michael Schminkey, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree theft. According to a criminal complaint, Schminkey stole from his employer, Frontier Garden Center at 1941 Blairs Ferry Road NE, by conducting fraudulent refund transactions from May 3 to June 28. Through those transactions, he allegedly transferred over $10,000 from the business to his own credit card accounts. Investigators said on questioning, he admitted conducting the transactions for financial gain.

Schminkey is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.

