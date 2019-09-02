Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man stole more than $10,000 from Frontier Garden Center

Seth Michael Schminkey
Seth Michael Schminkey

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man allegedly stole more than $10,000 from Frontier Garden Center in Cedar Rapids.

Seth Michael Schminkey, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree theft. According to a criminal complaint, Schminkey stole from his employer, Frontier Garden Center at 1941 Blairs Ferry Road NE, by conducting fraudulent refund transactions from May 3 to June 28. Through those transactions, he allegedly transferred over $10,000 from the business to his own credit card accounts. Investigators said on questioning, he admitted conducting the transactions for financial gain.

Schminkey is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Saturday, August 31

Dorian strengthens to powerful category 5 hurricane as it nears Bahamas

3-year-old hurt in hit-and-run in Linn County, and officials are looking for the driver

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Meet the 10 Iowans running for president

Labor Day: Iowa women reflect on fight against discrimination, harassment

Farmers rank this year as hardest ever for them

A brief caucus sensation, Deez Nuts moves on

Iowa City must monitor 'legacy' groundwater pollution at Chauncey Swan Park

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.