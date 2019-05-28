Public Safety

Sentencing for Chris Soules reset for August

Disputed sentencing report to judge being rewritten

Chris Soules sits in the courtroom, present for his sentencing on leaving-the-scene charges in Independence on May 21, 2019.
Chris Soules sits in the courtroom, present for his sentencing on leaving-the-scene charges in Independence on May 21, 2019.
By Amie Rivers, Waterloo Courier

The sentencing for former TV reality show star Chris Soules, who has pleaded guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, is now set for August.

Soules is set to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in Buchanan County Court after a new pre-sentencing investigation report is completed. Both the defense and prosecution asked May 21 that Judge Andrea Dryer order a new one after first one was disputed, causing a delay in the judge’s decision whether Soules will serve any prison time for the offense. Soules, who faces up to two years in prison, has successfully delayed sentencing for more than two years already.

Dryer last week agreed with the defense to throw out victim impact statements from the family of Kenneth Mosher, 66, of Aurora, who was killed when the vehicle Soules was driving on the night of April 24, 2017, rear-ended his tractor.

The written victim impact statements by Mosher’s widow and two sons urging the maximum penalty for Soules had been included in the confidential report to the judge and were used in the corrections official’s conclusions.

The defense argued — and the judge agreed — that the crime Soules has admitted was not that he caused the crash but rather that he left the scene afterward. Because of that, the defense argued, the Mosher family members were not victims of the crime Soules has admitted to, and therefore shouldn’t have their say included in the sentencing report to the judge.

In January, Soules agreed to pay $2.4 million to Mosher’s estate in connection with the crash.

Soules, of rural Arlington, previously has appeared on TV shows “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

By Amie Rivers, Waterloo Courier

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Police: Man kicked in Cedar Rapids apartment door, struck occupant with tire iron

Soliciting prostitutes in Cedar Rapids could lead to 'john school' rather than jail

'Downtown ambassadors' intended to de-escalate problems at Greene Square, Cedar Rapids library

Police: Iowa City man stabbed roommate with dagger

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New features added to federally mandated school accountability system

Gun pulled following preschool graduation argument in Iowa City

Cedar Rapids man who lived 2 lifetimes of careers in the Navy retires

ASAC executive director Barb Gay announces departure

Supreme Court upholds Indiana fetal burial law, spurns abortion measure

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.