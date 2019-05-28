Sentencing for Chris Soules reset for August

The sentencing for former TV reality show star Chris Soules, who has pleaded guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, is now set for August.

Soules is set to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in Buchanan County Court after a new pre-sentencing investigation report is completed. Both the defense and prosecution asked May 21 that Judge Andrea Dryer order a new one after first one was disputed, causing a delay in the judge’s decision whether Soules will serve any prison time for the offense. Soules, who faces up to two years in prison, has successfully delayed sentencing for more than two years already.

Dryer last week agreed with the defense to throw out victim impact statements from the family of Kenneth Mosher, 66, of Aurora, who was killed when the vehicle Soules was driving on the night of April 24, 2017, rear-ended his tractor.

The written victim impact statements by Mosher’s widow and two sons urging the maximum penalty for Soules had been included in the confidential report to the judge and were used in the corrections official’s conclusions.

The defense argued — and the judge agreed — that the crime Soules has admitted was not that he caused the crash but rather that he left the scene afterward. Because of that, the defense argued, the Mosher family members were not victims of the crime Soules has admitted to, and therefore shouldn’t have their say included in the sentencing report to the judge.

In January, Soules agreed to pay $2.4 million to Mosher’s estate in connection with the crash.

Soules, of rural Arlington, previously has appeared on TV shows “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With the Stars.”