Selfless neighbors help control damage in Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two days after the derecho, Cory Goldensoph, a Cedar Rapids defense lawyer is out “playing lumberjack” to clear downed trees in his backyard, and he asks his son, 11-year-old Atticus, to clean out the fire pit used the night before to roast hot dogs.

Atticus puts the ashes in a bucket and leaves it the garage.

Later that night, about 11 p.m., Atticus hears a “rustling” sound and tells his mom. As she walks over to the bedroom window, Goldensoph notices an “orange glow” through the blinds.

“My wife, Megan, hollers ‘Fire.’ Well, she yelled an expletive and then yelled fire,” Goldensoph quips.

Megan, Atticus, 14-year-old daughter Anika and their dog run out the front door as Goldensoph goes out the back door because he remembers they are using their neighbor’s generator, which is sitting close to the house.

“I unplug it, move it away from the house and call 911,” he said. “I cursed and then dialed 911. By the time I called, they already had several calls.”

The area behind the attached two-door garage is already quickly burning. Goldensoph grabs the hose, but there’s not much pressure.

“I took a photo and posted it on Facebook, saying ‘And now our house is on fire — F#%& 2020!’ I think I was in shock and just wandering around. I didn’t know what started it.”

Hears scream

At the same time, behind Goldensoph’s house on Falcon Drive NE, about three house down on Sally Drive NE, Ahmed Azmeh, 21, went to bed early because his family, as many others, didn’t have power, and he had been out all day, cutting and picking up tree debris from their street and yard.

His sister comes in his bedroom, saying she heard a scream. He then hears a girl scream and also a “crackling sound.” Azmeh looks outside and sees smoke and an “orange glow” behind them at a neighbor’s house.

“I just jumped up and me and my sister both called 911,” he said. “I went to get the fire extinguisher (in the kitchen). I almost forgot to put on clothes. Not sure if I had shoes on. I think I had on flip-flops.”

Azmed, a senior at Iowa State University, said his adrenaline was pumping as he ran out into the “pitch black” neighborhood. He had to maneuver through tree limbs, downed trees and other debris about 100 yards to the Goldensoph’s backyard.

“I had been out that day and kind of knew where I needed to go to get around,” Azmed said.

Neighbors meet in crisis

As Azmed ran into the yard there were two men, he later learns it’s Goldensoph and his next-door neighbor, using garden hoses on the blaze. Azmed asked if the nearby grill has propane and quickly pulled it farther away. He then blasts the flames with the fire extinguisher until it runs out.

“The fire was so hot,” Azmeh said. “My face and eyebrows felt like they were, you know, singed.”

Azmed said it was the first time he had used a fire extinguisher, but his dad always talked to him about fire safety, and he just went through fire safety training during his summer internship with Caterpillar. He is studying mechanical engineering.

“Without Ahmed (who he hadn’t met until that night) and my next-door neighbor, Dan, helping control the fire, I am 100 percent convinced that the fire damage would have been more severe.”

Azmed, who is now back to school in Ames, said he just wanted to help and make sure everyone was safe. He didn’t consider himself a hero.

Goldensoph said he realized later it was the bucket of ashes that started the fire. Maybe it’s a “cautionary” tale to tell others not to assume the fire pit ashes are safe, even from the night before, he noted.

The fire damage was limited to destroying a plastic storage cabinet and other insignificant items behind the garage, and the side of the house closest to the garage. But the entire house has smoke and water damage.

Goldensoph said the family has to find another place to live for about six months until the repairs are completed. They are staying with his sister and brother-in-law in the interim. At the time, he said it didn’t occur to him that they couldn’t stay there.

He is also grateful to the many neighbors who came out that night and offered them a place to stay and brought over clothes for them because they were outside in their pajamas.

“We had lots of hugs and words of comfort,” Goldensoph said. “The fire department was fantastic. Our good friends, Becky and Christ Appleby-Sparrow, saw my post on Facebook and drove over from across town, breaking curfew, to offer us a place to stay. I was really glad they were there because it made it simple as to where to stay that night.”

Goldensoph said he hopes he can adequately show his appreciation to all his neighbors and friends at some point.

