CORONAVIRUS

Second Cedar Rapids police officer tests positive for coronavirus, city officials say

The new Cedar Rapids Police Department cruisers will include black door panels, a change from the previous white vehicle
The new Cedar Rapids Police Department cruisers will include black door panels, a change from the previous white vehicle wraps which easily showed scuffs and added cost to each vehicle purchase. Photographed at the police department in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:29AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Second Cedar Rapids police officer tests positive for coronavirus, cit ...

08:50AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds cancels today's Iowa coronavirus news conference for ...

07:00AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Where's the beef? is becoming an increasingly relevant question as sto ...

06:30AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

St. Luke's medical technology lab pivots to coronavirus response ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The Cedar Rapids Police Department announced Tuesday evening that a second police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the department, the officer — who is between the ages of 18 and 40 — was off-duty when he or she began to experience “minor symptoms,” and requested a test on Sunday. Tuesday morning the result came back positive.

Police said the officer is self-isolating in accordance with the Iowa Department of Public Health and local public health guidelines, and public health officials are working are making appropriate notifications to individuals that may have been exposed.

Due to medical confidentiality laws, the city said it is unable to provide further details.

The police department continues to employ safety measures such as providing personal protective equipment, dispatch screening questions for isolation alerts, and temperature screenings before shifts.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:00AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

University of Iowa Health Care workers join HERO Registry

03:40AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Gazette Daily News Briefing, May 6

07:13PM | Tue, May 05, 2020

Photos and Video: Using belly dancing to connect with socially distanc ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
katr

The Gazette

All articles by Kat

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Gov. Kim Reynolds cancels today's Iowa coronavirus news conference for meeting with Trump

Where's the beef? is becoming an increasingly relevant question as stores, restaurants set purchase limits

St. Luke's medical technology lab pivots to coronavirus response

University of Iowa Health Care workers join HERO Registry

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus

Sentencing bumped to August for Manchester man convicted of killing teen Michelle Martinko

Trump sets up states' rights battle; most conservative governors surrender

Firefighters battle blaze at old grain elevator in Walford

Photos and Video: Using belly dancing to connect with socially distanced neighbors in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate