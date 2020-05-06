Second Cedar Rapids police officer tests positive for coronavirus, city officials say

The Cedar Rapids Police Department announced Tuesday evening that a second police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the department, the officer — who is between the ages of 18 and 40 — was off-duty when he or she began to experience “minor symptoms,” and requested a test on Sunday. Tuesday morning the result came back positive.

Police said the officer is self-isolating in accordance with the Iowa Department of Public Health and local public health guidelines, and public health officials are working are making appropriate notifications to individuals that may have been exposed.

Due to medical confidentiality laws, the city said it is unable to provide further details.

The police department continues to employ safety measures such as providing personal protective equipment, dispatch screening questions for isolation alerts, and temperature screenings before shifts.

