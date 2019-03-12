Two arrested after stolen motorcycles, other items found at Cedar Rapids residence

Linn County authorities arrested two people Monday after executing a search warrant at a Memorial Drive SE residence in Cedar Rapids.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant stemmed from a theft investigation in which the owner of A1 Performance Powersports, located at 6969 Mount Vernon Road SE in Cedar Rapids, told authorities that roughly $200,000 worth of merchandise — including motorcycles, mopeds, cash, helmets and clothing — had been stolen from his business last week.

Through their investigation, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said investigators gained information as to a residence where some of the stolen items were being stored and obtained a search warrant.

Authorities searched the residence, located at 506 Memorial Drive SE, Monday night allegedly finding several of the stolen items, including six motorcycles, one scooter, merchandise and shop tools.

Jake Aaron Hess, 44, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A second suspect, Jennifer Mangold, 47, faces charges of third-degree theft, providing false identification, possession of a controlled substance, possessing contraband and revocation of probations.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com