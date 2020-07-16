Search for missing Davenport girl moves to Clinton County

LOW MOOR, Iowa — The Low Moor Community Center’s recently blacktopped parking lot is nestled between a cornfield and the fenced backyards of two-story homes on Third Street.

Most days the parking lot is empty. But by 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the blacktop and its gravel driveway were crowded with men, women and a few teenagers determined to help in the search for missing Davenport 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

The six-day-old search moved to Clinton County, based on new information, Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said Thursday morning during a news briefing from the Clinton County Law Center.

Breasia was last seen a week ago — late Thursday, July 9, or early Friday, July 10 — in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, Davenport. Previous searches have focused on areas around Credit Island.

The state issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday.

Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, is a person of interest in the case and has been held in Scott County Jail on a sex offender registry violation since Friday.

Brian Payne, Scott County Emergency Services deputy director of operations, set up the agency’s camper in the gravel portion of the lot.

“We are here to track and support the volunteers,” Payne said before signing in several dozen volunteers who were dispersed over what was described as “a large portion of Clinton County.”

“We’re working under the direction of Davenport Police Department and providing support assets to the police and the volunteers,” Payne explained.

Stephanie Kinney was one of the first volunteers who showed up Thursday afternoon. Kinney, 37, with a 10-year-old child of her own, is a private investigator who has been with the Quad Cities Missing Person Network for just over a year.

“We were out at Credit Island Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and so many people have been out there,” Kinney said. “I don’t know all the facts, but it seems like there’s maybe a little clearer picture of the places Breasia could be, so I’m hopeful we can find her.”

Kinney said coordinating volunteers with “all the agencies helping now will make the searches more targeted and more productive.”

Helping in the investigation are Bettendorf, Clinton and Camanche police, the sheriff’s offices in Scott and Clinton counties, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County CERT, Iowa USAR and the FBI, according to a release from the Davenport police.

The search includes aerial support provided by Iowa State Patrol and Clinton police. The Center for Missing and Exploited Children also is involved.

Kinney said she is “mentally and physically prepared” to deal with the possibility volunteers are helping with a recovery rather than a rescue.

“I still hope,” Kinney said. “I focus on the now and mentally block out the worst. And one thing I really think about is helping Breasia and her family.”

Bladel asked anyone who may have seen a maroon 2007 Chevy Impala in the Camanche or Clinton County area between 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9, to noon, Friday, July 10, to contact Davenport police.