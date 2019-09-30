Iowa City man accused of head-butting police officer

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of head-butting a police officer in an attempt to evade arrest.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 1 a.m. Sunday, 19-year-old Sean P. Flynn was spotted by police inside the Airliner. Police said Flynn saw an officer and tried to flee.

Flynn ran down the block and tried to hide in the vestibule at Summit, where he was captured by door staff, police said. Police said Flynn attempted to flee again and head-butted an officer in the process, causing the officer to bleed from his teeth and gums.

Police said Flynn was taken into custody and officers located a fake Arkansas identification card. Flynn showed numerous signs of intoxication, but refused a post-arrest breath test, police said.

Flynn was arrested and faces charges of interference with official acts causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; public intoxication, two counts of being in a bar under the legal age and possession of a fake ID.

