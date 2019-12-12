Public Safety

Hiawatha man accused of burglary, other crimes in Coralville

Scotty R. Abram
Scotty R. Abram

CORALVILLE — A Hiawatha man is accused of committing a burglary and other crimes in Coralville.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 26, 31-year-old Scotty R. Abram entered a truck parked at 395 Westcor Drive in Coralville. Police said the truck was parked in a gated lot and Abram rammed the truck through a second gate. Abram then abandoned the truck at the scene, police said.

Police said Abram returned to Coralville on Nov. 28. Police said around 5:36 a.m., Abram kicked in the side garage door at a home in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue. Abram allegedly went through the center console and glove compartment of a truck parked inside the garage. Abrams also kicked in a door to the residence, police said.

Police said they found a pry bar and bolt cutters inside Abrams’ vehicle.

Abram has been arrested and faces charges of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts third-degree burglary — unoccupied motor vehicle, second-degree theft, fifth-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

