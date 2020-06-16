Public Safety

Foldable rifle found in traveler's backpack at Cedar Rapids airport, police say

A TSA officer views a monitor as he screens carry-on baggage at the checkpoint at The Eastern Iowa Airport in southwest
A TSA officer views a monitor as he screens carry-on baggage at the checkpoint at The Eastern Iowa Airport in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after a collapsible rifle was found in his carry-on back while going through a security checkpoint at the airport in Cedar Rapids.

According to The Eastern Iowa Airport Police Department, a TSA officer at The Eastern Iowa Airport was checking bags as they passed through an x-ray machine when he noticed a black carry-on bag that appeared to contain a loaded magazine and a foldable rifle and alerted his supervisor.

A check of the bag revealed a KEL TEC sub-2000 foldable rifle and a 33-round magazine that was filled with 25 rounds of ammunition, according to the arrest report. There were no rounds in the weapon’s chamber, police said.

Police said the bag — a backpack — belonged to Scott Pennebaker, 58, who was traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The arrest report states Pennebaker told officers he had gone shooting and forgot the firearm and ammunition were in the backpack.

Pennebaker faces a charge of violating screening checkpoint restrictions.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

July execution set for Iowa man who killed 5, including 2 children

Prosecution, defense want trial for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts moved to 2021 because of coronavirus

Marion man who stole over $100,000 from ailing grandmother sentenced to nearly 2 years

Linn County sheriff to address police reform demands from Black Lives Matter group

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Rate of Iowa's positive coronavirus cases drops to lowest percentage since March

University of Iowa to pay up to $675 an hour for Athletics investigation

Time Machine: Cedar Rapids lawmaker helped write, pass historic Civil Rights Act in 1964

Eastern Iowa Honor Flight cancels 2020 trips

Mike Pence visit to Iowa sets off war of words between campaigns

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.