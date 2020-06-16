Foldable rifle found in traveler's backpack at Cedar Rapids airport, police say

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after a collapsible rifle was found in his carry-on back while going through a security checkpoint at the airport in Cedar Rapids.

According to The Eastern Iowa Airport Police Department, a TSA officer at The Eastern Iowa Airport was checking bags as they passed through an x-ray machine when he noticed a black carry-on bag that appeared to contain a loaded magazine and a foldable rifle and alerted his supervisor.

A check of the bag revealed a KEL TEC sub-2000 foldable rifle and a 33-round magazine that was filled with 25 rounds of ammunition, according to the arrest report. There were no rounds in the weapon’s chamber, police said.

Police said the bag — a backpack — belonged to Scott Pennebaker, 58, who was traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The arrest report states Pennebaker told officers he had gone shooting and forgot the firearm and ammunition were in the backpack.

Pennebaker faces a charge of violating screening checkpoint restrictions.

