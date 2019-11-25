Driver's name released for man killed in crash while fleeing from Cedar Rapids police

Cedar Rapids police have released the name of the driver who was killed in a crash during a police pursuit Saturday night.

Scott J. Maydew, 58, was driving a BMW recklessly on Rockford Road near Eighth Avenue SW at about 10 p.m. when an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Maydew sped off and lost control in the 2100 block of Rockford Road SW, leaving the roadway and striking a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, the release stated.