Iowa City man accused of armed robbery

NORTH LIBERTY — An Iowa City man faces multiple charges after an alleged armed robbery.

According to North Liberty police criminal complaints, around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, 20-year-old Saivon J. Lester met with the alleged victim at a residence on West Lake Road in North Liberty to purchase a pair of shoes. Police said Lester tried using counterfeit money to purchase the shoes. When that didn’t work, Lester pulled a gun on the victim and threatened to shoot them, police said.

Police said Lester took the shoes and fled the scene. He was located in a vehicle after a traffic stop was made. Police said Lester was found with the stolen shoes, two counterfeit $100 bills and a loaded gun tucked into his underwear.

Lester was booked at the Johnson County Jail where he initially gave the name and birth date of another person, police said. He was also discovered to be concealing three Alprazolam tablets.

Lester faces charges of first-degree robbery, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, forgery, carrying weapons and malicious prosecution. If convicted of all five charges, he faces up to 38 years in prison.

