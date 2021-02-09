Ryan woman charged with killing her boyfriend, blamed shooting on intruder

A 33-year-old woman is charged with murder in Delaware County following a shooting early Monday at Shady Acres Apartments in Ryan.

According to the criminal complaint, Danielle S. Weiner of Ryan is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Devon Hierruzuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill.

Delaware County deputies responded to a 911 call at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, according to the complaint. The caller reported a domestic disturbance in a neighboring apartment, during which a firearm was discharged.

About four minutes later, 911 received a second call from that same apartment complex, at 525 Belknap St. in Ryan, this time from Weiner.

The complaint states Weiner reported that Hierruzuelo “was shot in the head” and that “an unknown Black male had reportedly been arguing with him and shot him.”

When Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived, they found Hierruzuelo’s body in a hallway between the kitchen and a living room area in the apartment.

However, deputies said evidence indicated Hierruzuelo had been moved from the bedroom to where he was found in the hallway.

A bullet casing was found in the bedroom, according to the criminal complaint, and a black handgun was found in the back seat of the patrol car where Weiner was sitting. The complaint states blood was found on the end of the firearm’s barrel.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a man and a woman arguing before the shots were fired, the complaint states. Additionally, investigators noted there were no signs of forced entry and there were no new tire tracks in the area outside of the apartment.

Weiner is being held at the Delaware County Jail. Her bond has been set at $1 million cash.

