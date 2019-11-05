Coralville man accused of indecent contact with child, child endangerment

CORALVILLE — A Coralville man faces multiple counts of indecent contact with a child, lascivious conduct with a minor and child endangerment for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child for more than a year.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints between July 2018 and late October 2019, 36-year-old Robin A. Castillo Fuentes had inappropriate contact with a child. Police said Castillo Fuentes admitted to kissing and touching a child on multiple occasions. Police said the child resisted Castillo Fuentes on multiple occasions, but he grabbed her, causing the child pain and bruising.

Castillo Fuentes was arrested Monday and faces 16 counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor; 16 counts of lascivious acts with a minor, a serious misdemeanor; 15 counts of child endangerment with no injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and two counts of child endangerment with bodily injury, a Class D felony. He remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

