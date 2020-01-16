Public Safety

Grinnell man accused of leading Johnson County deputies on hourlong pursuit

Robert Julin
Robert Julin

IOWA CITY — A Grinnell man is accused of leading Johnson County deputies and state troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:11 p.m. Wednesday, 26-year-old Robert C. Julin got into a vehicle that didn’t belong to him in the 300 block of South Clinton Street and took off. Authorities found the stolen vehicle, but Julin refused to stop.

The ensuing chase lasted roughly an hour, reached speeds in excess of 95 mph and went into Iowa County before returning to Johnson County. The sheriff’s office said Julin also ran over lawn furniture in North Liberty valued at less than $300 during the course of the pursuit.

Authorities said Julin was stopped with a “legal intervention” and taken into custody. He was arrested and now faces charges of first-degree theft, eluding while participating in a felony, third-degree burglary of an unoccupied motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and fifth-degree criminal mischief. He remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

