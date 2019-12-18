Man nabbed while driving van stolen from Cedar Rapids, police say

MARION — Police arrested a 34-year-old man Tuesday after he was allegedly found to be driving a stolen vehicle and in possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Marion police officers observed Robert W. Becker driving a van Tuesday near Chapelridge Circle in Marion. Police said the side of the van was marked with a Sodexo company logo that had been obscured and stolen license plates were affixed to the vehicle.

Police said Becker was driving the van on a barred license, noting his license is suspended for four years starting from October 31, 2018.

Additionally, police said a “drug pipe” was found in Becker’s possession.

Becker faces charges of second- and fifth-degree theft, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.

