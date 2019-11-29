Public Safety

River watchers already wary of spring flooding

Concern rising that swaths of Midwest will get hit again

Downtown Davenport’s Second Street is inundated May 1 with floodwaters after a levee along the Mississippi River gave way. Forecasters worry that rivers including the Mississippi could flood again this spring and again damage areas that have not recovered from last spring. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
Downtown Davenport’s Second Street is inundated May 1 with floodwaters after a levee along the Mississippi River gave way. Forecasters worry that rivers including the Mississippi could flood again this spring and again damage areas that have not recovered from last spring. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
/
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a year that has seen some of the worst flooding ever in parts of the Midwest, concern already is rising that this spring may bring more high water to places that still haven’t recovered.

Flooding ravaged much of the Missouri and Mississippi river basins and their tributaries earlier this year, reaching record levels and overwhelming levees in many places.

Eight months later, parts of the Missouri River are slightly above flood stage at a time of the year when river levels traditionally run low.

Conditions are only slightly better on the Mississippi River, which is just a couple of feet below flood stage at several towns from Burlington south to near St. Louis.

High river levels aren’t the only worry.

National Weather Service hydrologist Mark Fuchs cited two other factors: Soil already is extremely saturated in Wisconsin, Minnesota, the Dakotas and far northern Iowa — and the long-range winter forecast offers a strong possibility of wetter-than-normal weather.

“We’re worried about rivers in general, primarily the Missouri and Mississippi for the spring,” said Fuchs. “We’ll see how the winter plays out.”

Areas along the Missouri River including parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa were particularly ravaged in the early spring, damaging hundreds of homes and businesses.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

And now, with some of the land still under water, forecasters are concerned some it will freeze in place — prolonging the flooding effects into next year and again endangering farmers’ spring planting.

The Mississippi River reached near-record levels at several points, including the second-highest ever at St. Louis.

Both the Mississippi and Missouri rivers dipped below flood stage by early fall, “then they turned around and went right back up in October with more rain in both basins,” Fuchs said. “For both rivers, there really hasn’t been much chance to recover.”

Fuchs said soil moisture levels in many places to the north are at the 99th percentile for late fall.

“If you have rain, it’s supposed to go into the ground,” Fuchs said. “Well, there’s just not room in the soil to accept rainfall or snowmelt.”

Adding to the worry is the weather service’s December-February forecast, which shows a significant chance of above-normal precipitation in the upper Midwestern states — including about half of Iowa — that feed water into the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

But, according to the weather service’s Quad Cities office. “even a normal amount of precipitation this winter season could bring an elevated risk for flooding this upcoming spring.”

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

For 250 elementary students, gifts of warmth from Cedar Rapids police officers and high schoolers

Iowa City house guest tosses brick through window after refusing to leave, police say

Shots fired cause damage in SW Cedar Rapids on Thanksgiving

Man charged in Chris Bagley's fatal stabbing receives less federal time due to judge's sentencing mistake

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

With unwritten checks, campus construction starts at Iowa's public universities

Ingredion to deduct wages from employee paychecks following malware attack

Cedar Rapids Biaggi's Ristorante sold to physician

Clean Laundry co-founder reflects on laundromat company's boom

New greenhouse will help Grow: Johnson County expand mission

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.