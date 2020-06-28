Public Safety

River in Cedar Rapids forecast to recede

Heavy weekend flash flooding reported in Tiffin

Otis Road by Cargill on Friday, June 26, 2020. (Cedar Rapids Police Department photo on Facebook)
Gazette staff

CEDAR RAPIDS — Despite weekend rains, the Cedar River through Cedar Rapids is forecast to drop below flood stage level Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The river hit 15.71 feet early Friday, just shy of the major flood stage of 16 feet. The city closed boat ramps and barricaded a few low-lying roads.

The river in the city is forecast to drop below the 12-foot minor flood stage Monday morning. The weather service said it expected to let a flood warning for the area expire and the city said it expected to reopen boat ramps.

The Iowa River both above the Coralville Dam and in Iowa City were forecast to stay well below flood levels, the weather service said.

However, some parts of Johnson County experienced flash flooding as storms stalled over the Interstate 80/Interstate 380 interchange area starting late Saturday.

A trained spotter reported to the weather service that 3 inches of rain came down in just an hour in Tiffin.

The weather service said there also were reports out of Tiffin of about 4 inches of water running across Highway 6 and 10 inches of water on Railroad Street.

There also were reports of heavy rains in North Liberty and in the Oakdale area.

