Man arrested after high speed chase in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Waterloo man faces a slew of traffic violations, including a felony eluding charge, following a high-speed car chase on Interstate 380.

According to Cedar Rapids police criminal complaints, at about midnight Sunday on Juhl Drive NE near I-380, officers attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by 25-year-old Rhamond R. Bolden for an improper brake light.

Police say Bolden accelerated and attempted to elude officers.

Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said in a Monday email that Bolden’s vehicle reached as much as 108 mph.

Officers discontinued the pursuit near the Swisher exit, but the North Liberty Police Department — aided by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office — stopped Bolden’s vehicle when it exited the interstate at North Liberty.

Stop sticks were deployed during the chase, according to police.

When stopped, police noticed signs of drug impairment and Bolden had “numerous outstanding warrants,” for his arrest, according to complaints.

Bolden has been charged with a felony charge for attempting to elude, operating while under the influence and more than half a dozen traffic violations including speeding, reckless driving and improper use of lanes.

Buelow said Bolden’s warrants include driving with a suspended license, speeding and striking fixtures upon a highway.

He was being held at the Linn County Jail Monday.

