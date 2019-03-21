Public Safety

Reports of shots fired, man at hospital with gunshot injury in Cedar Rapids

CRPD Cedar Rapids Police car
The Gazette

Cedar Rapids police last night responded to a report of shots fired in southeast Cedar Rapids and a report from Mercy Medical Center regarding a man who had been shot.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Sixth Avenue and 16th Street SE for a report of gunshots. Officers also were notified that an 18-year-old man was shot and being treated at Mercy for non-life threatening injuries. The man has been released from the hospital.

Police stated that no arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

