Reports of shots fired, man at hospital with gunshot injury in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police last night responded to a report of shots fired in southeast Cedar Rapids and a report from Mercy Medical Center regarding a man who had been shot.
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Sixth Avenue and 16th Street SE for a report of gunshots. Officers also were notified that an 18-year-old man was shot and being treated at Mercy for non-life threatening injuries. The man has been released from the hospital.
Police stated that no arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.
MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa football recruiting 2019: Defensive linemen, punter en route and soon in competition for roles
- Latest Cedar Rapids Aldi to open next week
- Chicago locomotive manufacturer buys Cedar Rapids company Pickwick Manufacturing
- Mandarin Spice restaurant planned for downtown Cedar Rapids
- Rep. Steve King demurs on white society question, says he wasn’t aware of divisive meme on his Facebook page
- Bullets strike house, cars in Cedar Rapids