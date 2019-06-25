Two men charged with stealing thousands from Manchester hospital

MANCHESTER — Manchester police have arrested two hospital employees who are accused of taking personal trips on hospital time and filing for expense reimbursements for which they were not entitled.

Lonnie D. Butikofer, 61, and Michael D. Briggs, 53, both of Manchester, are charged with first-degree theft, Delaware County court documents show. They were arrested Friday.

Both have been released on bond.

According to criminal complaints, the Regional Medical Center launched internal investigations, led by the State Auditor’s Office, against both men after the hospital’s IT department’s firewall had flagged several of their emails.

The hospital discovered Butikofer and Briggs had taken personal trips on hospital time and filed reimbursement requests for expenses that were not work-related.

Between Jan. 1, 2009, and March 15, 2017, the State Auditor’s Office found that Butikofer had submitted mileage and meal reimbursements, and incurred credit card charges and travel expenses “for trips identified as improper or personal,” according to the complaint.

The auditor’s office said it identified $256,675 in expenses that were incurred while Butikofer was not conducting hospital business.

In its investigation of Briggs, the auditor’s office said it found “proof that (Briggs) was not on facility business and was using paid leave while on personal business.” Briggs also received more than $23,233 in salary and reimbursements for time he had not worked and personal expenses.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com