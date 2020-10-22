Public Safety

Iowa City man accused of assaulting 70-year-old Uber driver

IOWA CITY - An Iowa City man is accused of assaulting a 70-year-old Uber driver.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, 22-year-old Reese J. Phillips was a passenger in an Uber. Police said Phillips got into an argument with the driver and began to hit the man.

The drive stopped the vehicle and asked Phillips to leave, police said. Police said Phillips proceeded to get out of the vehicle and continue to push and punch the driver.

Phillips got back in the vehicle and the driver tried to get him out, police said. The driver fell and Phillips continued to punch the man while he was on the ground. Phillips then stood up and stomped on the man’s head, police said.

The driver suffered a large contusion and a small cut from the assault, police said.

Phillips admitted to drinking and showed signs of intoxication, but refused a breath test, police said. He was arrested and faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; and public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City house fire causes $25,000 in damage

Why Marion police are embedding a mental health counselor

Justices uphold new Iowa absentee voting law

Ely 18-year-old accused of robbing teen of Gucci belt at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa reports record COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths

Chew on This: Feedwell Kitchen open in Cedar Rapids, Your Pie pizza open in Marion

Watch: Trump, Biden meet Thursday in final debate at 8 p.m.

MidAmerican Energy idles 46 wind turbines after blade troubles

Linn County sees second-highest number of coronavirus cases in 24-hour period

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.