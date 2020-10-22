Iowa City man accused of assaulting 70-year-old Uber driver

IOWA CITY - An Iowa City man is accused of assaulting a 70-year-old Uber driver.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, 22-year-old Reese J. Phillips was a passenger in an Uber. Police said Phillips got into an argument with the driver and began to hit the man.

The drive stopped the vehicle and asked Phillips to leave, police said. Police said Phillips proceeded to get out of the vehicle and continue to push and punch the driver.

Phillips got back in the vehicle and the driver tried to get him out, police said. The driver fell and Phillips continued to punch the man while he was on the ground. Phillips then stood up and stomped on the man’s head, police said.

The driver suffered a large contusion and a small cut from the assault, police said.

Phillips admitted to drinking and showed signs of intoxication, but refused a breath test, police said. He was arrested and faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; and public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com