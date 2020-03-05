Red Oak man accused of breaking into 12 UIHC offices

IOWA CITY — A Red Oak man is accused of breaking into a dozen offices at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

According to University of Iowa Department of Public Safety criminal complaints, around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 4, 45-year-old Stuart J.A. Sellers entered an office suite at the hospital, 220 Hawkins Dr., “with no right, reason or permission to be in the suite.”

Police said Sellers entered 12 offices inside the suite and stole more than $12,000 worth of computer and office equipment and personal items.

Sellers was arrested Wednesday. He now faces 12 counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony.

