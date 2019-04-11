Records sought in Marion woman's death after assault last summer

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Marion man accused of assaulting a woman who later died hasn’t been charged in her death but a request for subpoenas this week indicates the investigation hasn’t ended.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Turner on Monday approved a request by Linn County prosecutors to direct the Linn County Clerk of Court to issue subpoenas to Area Ambulance Service for any staffing, treatment and medical records associated with 24-year-old Stephanie Ann Bowling being transported June 28 from her Marion home to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, according to court documents.

The subpoena request also included subsequent transport of Bowling from St. Luke’s to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, the subpoena application shows.

Cody L. Brown, 27, is charged with assault causing bodily injury. He is accused of arguing with Bowling about 2:53 a.m. on June 28 and he admitted to picking her up and throwing her to the ground, according to a criminal complaint. Police found Bowling unresponsive on the living room floor.

She was taken to a hospital, and preliminary reports show the attack resulted in a serious brain injury, police said. Bowling, the mother of two young daughters, died June 30.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing and he cannot comment on the subpoena request or the results of the autopsy at this time.

He encourages anyone with more information on the case to come forward and report it to the Marion Police Department.

Maybanks previously said both the prosecutor’s office and police want a thorough investigation, as in all serious crimes, to determine the appropriate charges.

Bowling’s mother, Tricia Eilers of Monticello, told The Gazette last July her daughter’s 2-year-old was in the apartment at the time of the assault but remained asleep.

Eilers said she didn’t know Brown, who had been dating her daughter about four months. She hadn’t brought Brown around her much, Eliers said.

She said, at that time, both children were staying with a relative.

Brown changed attorneys late last year and his trial was reset to May 6 in Linn County District Court.

