Woman accused of firing handgun during argument in NE Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a 30-year-old woman early Monday morning after she had allegedly fired a gun into the air during a dispute.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 3 a.m. to the 2400 block of A Avenue NE for reports of a loud car stereo. While in route, officers received additional information reporting individuals fighting.

When they arrived, officers located an empty vehicle with loud music playing. Two subjects — one of whom was identified as Rebecca A. Mason — were located in the area, police said. Further investigation, police said, revealed Mason and the second individual had gotten into an argument, during which Mason fired a handgun into the air.

Police said Mason admitted to firing the shot, explaining that she thought someone else had also fired a round.

Mason faces a charge of reckless use of a firearm.

