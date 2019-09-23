Cedar Rapids man, already charged with murder, picks up new drug charges

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man charged in the robbery and fatal shooting of a man in 2017 has picked up new drug charges after police during a traffic stop found him hiding marijuana, anti-anxiety pills and heroin mixed with fentanyl in his underwear.

Rayshaun D. Friend, 30, of Cedar Rapids, was charged last Thursday in Linn County District Court with two counts of possession of a controlled substance — heroin and marijuana — and unlawful possession of a prescription drug — Alprazolam — without a prescription, both serious misdemeanors.

Friend was previously charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and going armed with intent, in the fatal shooting of Tarrance Newman on Nov. 12, 2017.

He was initially in the Linn County Jail after his arrest in July of 2018 under a $2 million bail. Sixth Judicial District Judge Christopher Bruns, during a bond review, lowered the bail to $1 million. Two months later in September, after Friend’s public defender asked for another bond review, Bruns removed the bail and gave Friend pretrial release under the supervision of the district’s probation department.

According to probation’s report, this wasn’t Friend’s first violation while on release. He started racking up violations a month after he was released. He had eight violations for admitting to using marijuana and tested positive for marijuana five times during these reported times.

On Sept. 17, Friend was arrested during a traffic stop in the 400 block of 16 Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids, according to a pretrial report and criminal complaint. He was a passenger in the vehicle and after consenting to be searched, officers felt something hard between his “butt cheeks.”

At the police department, a further search was conducted and officers found a separate “compartment” in Friend’s underwear which contained four bags of marijuana, cellophane wrapped around a solid chunk of heroin and fentanyl, which was tested, six anti-anxiety pills and a marijuana roach — remainder of a joint, the report shows.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Jordan Schier asked the court to revoke Friends’ pretrial release and place him under bail again.

Judge Bruns revoked his pretrial release and ordered a $100,000 cash only bail.

Friend was returned to jail last Tuesday, according to jail records.

Newman’s body was found Nov. 12, 2017 on the porch of his home at 1506 D Ave. NE. He was fatally shot but nobody was charged in his death until Friend on July 18, 2018. Friend is accused of making plans with two other men to go to Newman’s home that day to “steal money and drugs,” according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, a handgun was used in the fatal shooting and one of the other man, Donald R. Harris, 31, of Cedar Rapids, may have been the shooter.

Harris was arrested and charged in January with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and going armed with intent, a complaint shows. He was extradited to Cedar Rapids from Chicago.

A search warrant showed the two went to steal money and drugs from Newman and Harris shot him during the robbery. Harris’ DNA was found at the scene, and a witness identified him as the shooter.

A woman, who was at Newman’s house that night, told police that after she was texting with Harris and Friend, they came to the house and forced their way inside, according to the warrant.

The woman said she was in the kitchen doing dishes when Newman was shot and she went outside. Friend came after her and “forced” her into a vehicle. An unknown woman was driving the car, she told police. Harris admitted to shooting Newman in the neck, and watching him “take his last breath, the woman told police.

Another witness identified Friend as taking part in the robbery, according to a complaint.

Harris’ case was temporarily on hold while he underwent a mental evaluation to determine competency but Bruns found him competent to stand trial in June. His trial is set for Nov. 4.

In March, the third man, James N. Johnson, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was charged after his DNA found at the crime scene, a complaint showed. He was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Bruns just gave Johnson pretrial release last week. He is now under supervision without bail. His trial is set for Jan. 21.

Friend’s trial remains set for Feb. 3. His initial appearance on the drug charges will be Wednesday.

