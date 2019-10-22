Authorities looking for escaped work release inmate, gone from Cedar Rapids facility

Authorities are looking for a work release inmate who failed to return to the Gerald R. Hinzman Residential Center, a work release facility in Cedar Rapids.

According to a new release from the Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Raymond Sellers left the facility on October 18 and was required to return the same day, but he didn’t.

The DOC did not specify where Sellers was headed when he left the facility.

Sellers was sentenced in 2014 to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his part in a 2012 robbery that left Shannon Gaskins, of Cedar Rapids, paralyzed and wheelchair bound.

Gaskins told The Gazette she was shot in the spine and has less than a 1 percent chance to walk again, according to her doctors. She said she is in pain 24 hours a day, even on pain medication, and can’t do every day things like shower or get a glass of water in the middle of night if she wants it.

Authorities said Sellers, along with others, went to Gaskins’ apartment on April 20, 2012 to rob her and boyfriend Alexander White, 24. Teran Huff then shot the couple during the incident.

Huff, 26, of Des Moines, pleaded guilty in 2013 and is serving 55 years in prison.

Sellers is described as a black man, approximately 5’11” and weighing about 199 pounds.

The DOC said he was admitted to the work release facility on Sept. 10.

Anyone with information regarding Sellers’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local authorities.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com