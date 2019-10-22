Public Safety

Authorities looking for escaped work release inmate, gone from Cedar Rapids facility

Raymond Sellers
Raymond Sellers

Authorities are looking for a work release inmate who failed to return to the Gerald R. Hinzman Residential Center, a work release facility in Cedar Rapids.

According to a new release from the Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Raymond Sellers left the facility on October 18 and was required to return the same day, but he didn’t.

The DOC did not specify where Sellers was headed when he left the facility.

Sellers was sentenced in 2014 to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his part in a 2012 robbery that left Shannon Gaskins, of Cedar Rapids, paralyzed and wheelchair bound.

Gaskins told The Gazette she was shot in the spine and has less than a 1 percent chance to walk again, according to her doctors. She said she is in pain 24 hours a day, even on pain medication, and can’t do every day things like shower or get a glass of water in the middle of night if she wants it.

Authorities said Sellers, along with others, went to Gaskins’ apartment on April 20, 2012 to rob her and boyfriend Alexander White, 24. Teran Huff then shot the couple during the incident.

Huff, 26, of Des Moines, pleaded guilty in 2013 and is serving 55 years in prison.

Sellers is described as a black man, approximately 5’11” and weighing about 199 pounds.

The DOC said he was admitted to the work release facility on Sept. 10.

Anyone with information regarding Sellers’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local authorities.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City man faces multiple charges after burglary investigation

Hearing for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts reset after family emergency

Former Amana-area youth baseball club president accused of stealing $30,000 from organization

Iowa City Police debuts new civilian employee to bridge the gap between the department and the community

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hotel, mixed-use planned across from Fleet Farm off Highway 100

Cedar Rapids man returns home to find four who allegedly broke in

University of Iowa, Iowa State fall in global rankings by U.S. News & World Report

Bohannan mounts primary challenge to Lensing in Iowa City Statehouse district

Working to end domestic violence in the corridor

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.