Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 5 years for slamming pregnant girlfriend into wall

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man convicted for slamming his pregnant girlfriend into a wall and threatening to kill her was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

Randelle Denver Brown, 29, was convicted by a Linn County jury Oct. 2 of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, abuse assault causing bodily injury, first-degree harassment and obstruction of emergency communications.

Brown faced up to 12 years but 6th Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill ran the sentences concurrently for a total of five years in prison. He must serve a mandatory one year before being eligible for parole.

Evidence at trial showed Brown grabbed his former girlfriend, who was 25 weeks pregnant with their child, by the neck and slammed her against a wall, causing her to fall on her abdomen Jan. 22, 2018.

During the assault, Brown also slapped the woman’s face, causing her ear to bleed, according to testimony. He also told her if she tried to leave him, he would “bust” up her face more and if she told police he would “kill” her.

Brown also tried to take away the woman’s cellphone and Apple watch to prevent her from calling police that day, according to court documents.

Police testified about the statements the woman made, but the woman, during trial, admitted she made the statements to police but said they weren’t true. She was having an “anxiety attack” and wanted to go to the hospital but didn’t think emergency responders would take her just for that reason, she said.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter said the woman, in the 911 call, said she was trying to escape from Brown because he was hitting her and he tried to take her phone away from her.

The woman also said Brown threatened to kill her other children and, if he was in jail, he would have someone else “shoot up” her mobile home.

Slaughter filed penalty enhancements on the assault charges and a judge ordered those after reviewing evidence that Brown was previously convicted of two domestic assault in Henry and Linn counties.

Brown, pending trial, also violated a no contact order for the victim in this case and was sentenced to serve seven days in jail last November.

